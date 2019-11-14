The Game Awards 2019 ceremony will air on December 12th, 2019 in celebration of all the best video games that have released this year. That just so happens to be the same day as the opening for the film Jumanji: The Next Level. The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley has partnered with Cinemark and Sony Pictures to bring a memorable night to 53 theaters across the U.S. For $20, you’ll have the opportunity to catch the 2019 Game Awards ceremony on the big screen followed by the Jumanji sequel.

In 2018, The Game Awards was watched by over 30 million viewers, marking yet another increase in viewership year-over-year. Keighley noted that he’s always wanted to combine his awards show with cinema:

Cinema is something interesting that I’ve always wanted to do. This opportunity presented itself this year. Taking games and putting it in movie theaters, and not interrupting any of the current ways that you can watch the show. It’s really additive. But I love the sense of community coming together in a theater and having these shared moments. I think this is the next stage for us, to have local events in cities where people can get together to watch the show.

Along with that, Senior Vice President of Global Content at Cinemark Justin McDaniel said:

We know video games are a big passion point for a huge segment of our audience, so this unique superticket brings fans the ultimate night out at the theater. Cinemark is proud to be the only place to see both the opening night showing of Jumanji: The Next Level and The Game Awards live on the big screen.

The 2019 Game Awards ceremony will have at least 10 new games shown along with recognition of the year’s best and most important games. There are always some surprises, like last year’s reveal of Mortal Kombat 11, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, The Outer Worlds, and a slew of other exciting announcements including brand new games and new content and announcements for existing ones.

Will you be heading to the theater to watch The Game Awards 2019, or enjoying this home from the comfort of home again?

