Last week, Target unveiled its Black Friday ad for this year, replete with good video game deals. Now it’s Walmart’s turn to shine, and the Supercenter has quite a few noteworthy game-related deals of its own. For Black Friday 2019, Walmart is marking down prices on system bundles, accessories, and a wide variety of games. As is usually the case, some of the game sales are for titles that hit store shelves earlier in the year.

This year’s Black Friday sale at Walmart will kick off on November 27th and end on November 29th. However, deals on the 27th will only be available online, starting at 10:00pm EST. In-store sales begin the following day at 6:00pm EST. Check out Walmart’s full list of game-related deals below:

Sales on Systems:

1TB PS4 Slim Greatest Hits Bundle – $199.99 (Digital Downloads: God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, The Last of Us Remastered)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – $299.99

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Bundle – $149.99

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle – $199.99

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Bundle – $349.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Machine – $349.99

Sales on Accessories:

DualShock 4 – $39.99 (Red or Gold)

Xbox One Controller – $39.99 (Winter Forces Camo or Midnight Forces II)

Nintendo Switch Retro Wireless Controller – $29.99 (Variety of Styles)

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset – $59

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset – $25

Xbox Live 3-Month Subscription Card – $15

$15 Game Deals:

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Switch)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (Xbox One)

Call of Duty Black Ops (Xbox 360)

Call of Duty Black Ops 2 (Xbox 360)

Carnival Games (Switch)

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (PS4 and Xbox One)

God of War (PS4)

Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition (PS4 and Xbox One)

Halo 5 (Xbox One)

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PS4)

LEGO DC Supervillains (PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4 and Switch)

LEGO Jurassic World (Switch)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Xbox One)

LEGO Worlds (PS4 and Xbox One)

Marvel’s Spiderman Game of the Year Edition (PS4)

Need for Speed Payback (PS4 and Xbox One)

The Last of Us Remastered (PS4)

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS4 and Xbox One)

Overwatch Legendary Edition (PS4 and Xbox One)

Playerunknowns Battleground (Xbox One)

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 + Arcade Game Series (Xbox One)

Red Dead Redemption Game of the Year Edition (Xbox 360)

Skate 3 (Xbox 360)

Super Mario 3D Land (3DS)

Super Mario Maker (3DS)

The LEGO Movie 2 (Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS)

Trials Rising Gold Edition (Switch)

UFC 3 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4 and Xbox One)

$20 Game Deals:

America Ninja Warrior (PS4 and Switch)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4 and Xbox One)

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (Switch)

Days Gone (PS4)

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition (PS4 and Xbox One)

Friday the 13th: Game Ultimate Slasher Edition (Switch)

Jump Force (PS4 and Xbox One)

Just Cause 4 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch)

Metro Exodus (PS4 and Xbox One)

Minecraft (PS4 and Xbox One)

MLB The Show 19 (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Paw Patrol On A Roll (Switch)

Resident Evil 2 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Team Sonic Racing (PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (PS4 and Xbox One)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PS4 and Xbox One)

World War Z (PS4 and Xbox One)

$25 Game Deals:

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Call of Duty WWII (PS4 and Xbox One)

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled (PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection (Switch)

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Switch)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Switch)

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)

Just Dance 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Wii)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

Nascar Heat 4 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Overwatch Legendary Edition (Switch)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4 and Xbox One)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox One)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4 and Xbox One)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

Street Outlaws: The List (Switch)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission (Switch)

The SIMS 4 Bundle with Island Living Expansion Pack (PS4 and Xbox One)

Zombieland: Double Tap Roadtrip (Switch)

$27 Game Deals:

FIFA 20 (PS4 and Xbox One)

NBA 2K20 (PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

Madden NFL 20 (PS4 and Xbox One)

WWE 2K20 (PS4 and Xbox One)

$30 Game Deals:

Borderlands 3 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Gears 5 (Xbox One)

Need for Speed Heat (PS4 and Xbox One)

NHL 20 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Switch)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Resident Evil Origins Collection (Switch)

Splatoon 2 (Switch)

Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

Super Mario Party (Switch)

Super Mario Tennis (Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4 and Xbox One)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (PS4 and Xbox One)

$38 Game Deals:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4 and Xbox One)

For anyone who goes Black Friday shopping in-store, remember to be smart and be safe. Those who like to avoid the hassle may want to keep a close eye on Amazon, given that the online retailer is pretty good about price-matching.

[Source: Walmart via Game Idealist]