Despite a lukewarm critical reception, Bend Studio’s Days Gone went on to become one of the most successful PlayStation 4 exclusives to date, topping sales charts around the globe. This week, the developer took home two Golden Joysticks, and teased a potential sequel when asked about plans for the future.

“Oh yeah, it is certainly a passion of ours, and that’s what we’ve always wanted to do,” studio director Chris Reese told GamesRadar. “This is a world that we want to keep breathing more life into, and explore many, many different avenues. So who knows, we’ll see!”

Bend Studio’s next title is already in pre-production planning phase, if a developer’s LinkedIn profile update is anything to go by. Senior Staff Lighting Artist, Jeremy Vickery, who previously led the lighting team on Days Gone noted in his resume that he’s involved in the upcoming project as well.

Back in June, Bend Studio published a series of job advertisements, looking for staff to work on an unannounced AAA game that will “set the PlayStation 4 apart from the rest.” Many speculated that a Days Gone sequel is in the works but considering the jobs were advertised shortly after the game’s release, it’s possible that the developer is working on a brand new IP. Some fans continue to hold out hope for a revival of Syphon Filter.

Considering Days Gone‘s success, a sequel won’t surprise us. Whether we’ll see it on the PS4 or the PS5 is anybody’s guess at the moment.

What would our readers like to see in Days Gone 2, if it happens?

[Source: GamesRadar]

