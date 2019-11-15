PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

The 2019 Golden Joystick Award Winners Led by Resident Evil 2 and Days Gone

Golden Joystick Awards 2019

As we approach the end of 2019, several outlets will be publishing Game of the Year wrap-ups, from sites like our own to Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards ceremony. One of the biggest video game awards presentations, voted on by the public, is The Golden Joystick Awards, and it just finished up, acknowledging the year’s best games. Golden Joysticks were awarded to a variety of 2019 games across a ton of categories like Best Storytelling, Best Multiplayer Game, and overall Ultimate Game of the Year.

PlayStation exclusive Days Gone took home two awards: Best Storytelling and PlayStation Game of the Year. This is huge for Bend Studio, so many congratulations to all that brought Days Gone together. As for Ultimate Game of the Year, Resident Evil 2 came out on top, and deservedly so. It set a new benchmark for how to properly execute horror while calling back to the beloved tropes from the 1998 original. The Critics’ Choice Award went to Control, a unique new game that embraced the “new weird” in entrancing ways.

The Most Wanted Game award went to none other than Cyberpunk 2077. With all the exciting games on the horizon, this is no small feat, but given CD Projekt Red’s reputation for a high level of quality, it’s easy to see why the fans voted for it.

You can watch the full Golden Joystick awards ceremony below:

The full list of winners can be found below. Congratulations to all the winners:

  • BEST STORYTELLING

    Days Gone
  • BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

    Apex Legends
  • STILL PLAYING AWARD

    Minecraft
  • BEST VISUAL DESIGN

    Devil May Cry 5
  • BEST INDIE GAME

    Outer Wilds
  • ESPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR

    Fortnite
  • BEST AUDIO

    Resident Evil 2
  • BEST GAME EXPANSION

    GTA Online Diamond Casino & Resort
  • BEST VR/AR GAME

    Beat Saber
  • BEST GAMING HARDWARE

    NVIDIA 20-series Super graphics cards
  • BEST PERFORMANCE

    Logan Marshall-Green (Telling Lies)
  • BEST STUDIO

    Epic Games
  • BEST NEW STREAMER/BROADCASTER

    FaZe EwOk
  • BREAKTHROUGH AWARD

    Untitled Goose Game
  • MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR

    BTS World
  • OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

    Life is Strange
  • PC GAME OF THE YEAR

    World of Warcraft Classic
  • PLAYSTATION GAME OF THE YEAR

    Days Gone
  • XBOX GAME OF THE YEAR

    Gears 5
  • NINTENDO GAME OF THE YEAR

    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • MOST WANTED GAME

    Cyberpunk 2077
  • CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARD

    Control
  • LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

    Yu Suzuki
  • ULTIMATE GAME OF THE YEAR

    Resident Evil 2

Keep in mind that due to the timing of these awards, some games didn’t qualify for entry this year, instead being pushed into next year’s 2020 awards bracket, which is why you aren’t seeing critical darlings like Death Stranding or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order appearing here when it’s highly likely they will be granted awards elsewhere.