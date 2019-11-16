Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding has debuted at no. 2 in the EMEAA sales chart, which covers digital and physical sales in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

This is quite a feat for Hideo Kojima’s divisive adventure, especially considering that it’s only available on the PlayStation 4 at the moment. It was beaten for the top spot by none other than Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which appeared at no. 1 for the third week in a row.

While Death Stranding couldn’t beat Days Gone‘s launch success in the UK sales chart, it has already become the biggest new IP launch in Japan this generation. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, on the other hand, continues the Call of Duty tradition of being the best-selling title of the year around the globe. The 2019 entry is on track to outperform last year’s Black Ops 4.

Need for Speed: Heat, which released to little fanfare last week, settled for no. 3. Other new entries that appear in the top ten include Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (no. 6), Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy (no. 9) and Just Dance 2020 (no. 10).

The full chart for the week ending November 10th is as follows:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Death Stranding Need for Speed: Heat FIFA 20 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Just Dance 2020

Any surprises for our readers in this list (GTA V doesn’t count)?

[Source: Games Industry]

