In March 2020, CONMEBOL Libertadores will be coming to FIFA 2020. The CONMEBOL Libertadores is a yearly competition that has been running since the 1960s, and features teams from the CONMEBOL confederation of FIFA, which covers the continent of South America. This tournament will be added to FIFA 2020 as a free update.

Juan Emilio Roa, the commercial director for CONMEBOL, commented on the news:

This alliance with EA, one of the largest video game companies, is a major step forward for the worldwide dissemination and image of South American football. Thanks to this agreement, our tournaments, clubs and players will have greater reach and recognition among the football fans who will have a whole new way to follow their heroes

Additionally, EA will be holding an eLibertadores tournament to celebrate the event. The tournament, which will have its finals in March, will be run for South American players and features a $100,000 prize pool. Registration will open up in December, along with more information on the tournament to come at that time.

Brent Koning, the FIFA competitive gaming commissioner, also talked about both the DLC and the eLibertadores tournament:

The addition of the prestigious CONMEBOL Libertadores to our FIFA 20 Global Series ecosystem strengthens our connection to the global fandom of football and will accelerate the growth of esports in new parts of the world. We aim to offer the most inclusive esports competition in the world and are eager to welcome South American-based players and aspiring superstars to join the tens of millions already competing in FIFA.

Considering how popular the FIFA series continues to be, and that FIFA 2020 was received generally well, it seems like no surprise that EA is looking to add more to the game. Getting more tournaments into the game only seems like a win, and offering them to players for free is a rad move.