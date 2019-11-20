Ubisoft’s Black Friday sale is live on the company’s official online storefront. A wide variety of products have received discounts of up to 90 percent off. These items include clothing, collectibles, DLC, and games. The sale will end early next month on December 2nd.

To accompany news of the sale, the publisher even launched a Black Friday sale trailer. See it in the video below:

Sale items include standard versions of certain Ubisoft titles, as well as the Ultimate and Gold Editions of others. For instance, The Division 2’s Ultimate Edition has been discounted heavily. Its regular $120 price tag will sit at $36 for the sale’s duration. Similarly, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Ultimate Edition now costs $48. Meanwhile, the game’s Gold Edition runs $30 compared to the original $100 asking price.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s sale price is at $30, a half-off discount for the Black Friday sale. Given Ubisoft’s disappointment in the title’s performance on the market, this does not come as too much of a surprise. The title’s Ultimate Edition is also cut in half, costing $60.

Quite a few clothing items are also receiving discounts on the Ubisoft Store. These products are varied and span wide across Ubisoft’s catalog of franchises. Unsurprisingly, Assassin’s Creed-related items seem to count as the most numerous, with hoodies, sweaters, belts, shirts, jewelry, and headwear on offer. There’s even a baby collection, featuring items discounted at up to 63 percent off for the little ones.

A number of collectibles have received price drops, including a few figurines. Two Assassin’s Creed movie figures (Aguilar and Maria) now cost $20, thanks to the sale. Some art prints are cheaper, too, each currently priced at $30.10. All appear to be Limited Edition Assassin’s Creed prints, which are 10×13 inches in size.

[Source: Ubisoft Store]