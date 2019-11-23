Half-Life‘s next entry, Half-Life: Alyx, is a virtual reality game that’ll only be available on PC-compatible VR devices. However, that doesn’t mean console players won’t ever get to play a Half-Life game again. According to Valve’s David Speyrer, the company wants to do more with the Half-Life universe but it has to wait and see how players react to Alyx.

When The Verge asked Speyrer if Alyx marks a full return to the series and if fans should expect more, he said:

Yes. It’s probably no surprise that many people at Valve have been wanting to get back to the Half-Life universe for a long time, and this experience has only reinforced that. In the process of creating Half-Life: Alyx, we’ve had to explore new ways to tell stories with these characters and this world, and we’ve discovered a lot of new gameplay experiences that go beyond what we’ve been able to do before. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how people react to Half-Life: Alyx once it’s out, but we’d love to continue pushing forward.

Alyx is set before the events of Half-Life 2, and Valve has made it clear that it’s neither a spin-off nor an episode. “It’s the next part of the Half-Life story, in a game around the same length as Half-Life 2,” Speyrer continued. “Alyx is set in the aftermath of the Combine invasion of Earth, before the return of Gordon Freeman in Half-Life 2.”

The original Half-Life released on the PlayStation 2, followed by Half-Life 2 on the PS3 as part of The Orange Box.

[Source: The Verge]