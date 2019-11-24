Fallout 76 received a hefty patch last week and while it contained a number of bug fixes and improvements, some of the community’s most requested fixes were left out. Bethesda has acknowledged players’ disappointment with update 15, and has promised to fix the following issues between now and the Wastelanders update:

The dead should stay put—especially when there’s loot to be had! We’ve internally addressed an issue that could sometimes cause enemy corpses to suddenly vanish, and we want to get this fix to you as soon as we can. +250 Damage Resist: The legendary weapon effect that provides +250 damage resistance while aiming is being addressed. With this upcoming fix, it will no longer suppress the weapon’s primary legendary attribute.

Some of you have encountered enemies like Ghouls and Scorched that occasionally glide rigidly over the terrain. While that’s eerie in its own way, these creatures are more frightening when they’re chasing you on their own two feet. We are going to make sure they get their animations back. Jumps and Jetpacks: For those of you who rock a jetpack on your Power Armor, we have a fix so that performing a normal jump will no longer send you sky-high by sometimes activating the jetpack.

At the moment, there’s no ETA for the aforementioned fixes but Bethesda is aiming to roll out a patch “likely in December.”

We’ll update our readers a release date is announced.

[Source: Bethesda]