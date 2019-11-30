Folks based in the United Kingdom will be pleased to note that Sony’s running official Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaigns digitally and at retail that discount a number of PlayStation 4 games and PS4/PS VR bundles, respectively.

For the deals listed below, make sure to check stock availability with your local retailer.

PS4 Pro featuring a 1TB HDD** and a selected game bundled for £299.99*. Some highlights include FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Death Stranding bundles.

PS4 featuring a 500GB HDD and a selected game bundled for £199.99*. Some highlights include FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding, and Fortnite bundles.

PS4 featuring a 1TB HDD and a selected game bundled for £249.99*. Some highlights include FIFA 20 and Death Stranding bundles.

PS VR Starter Pack Bundle available for £179.99*. Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and voucher for PlayStation VR Worlds.

PS VR Mega Pack Bundle available for £209.99*. Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and vouchers for five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds.

Select PlayStation exclusive games: Days Gone for £34.99*, Marvel’s Spider-Man for £15.99*, and Concrete Genie for £15.99*.

PlayStation Hits like God of War, Grand Turismo Sport, Horizon Zero Dawn: Collector’s Edition, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and The Last of Us Remastered for £11.99*.

DualShock 4 wireless controllers for just £34.99*or £20.00*when purchased with a PlayStation 4 console**

Gold Wireless Headset** at £49.99 RRP or a Platinum Wireless Headset at £99.99*

25% off a PlayStation Plus yearly subscription, available November 22 to December 2 at participating retailers**

*Offer ends 02/12. Subject to availability. Manufacturer’s recommended promotional price. Retailer price may vary.

**Offer available from 25th November to 2nd December

[Source: PlayStation Blog]