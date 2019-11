The US PlayStation Store’s Black Friday sale kicks off today, with deals rolling out earlier than they have in previous years. December 2nd is when the sale will come to an end. Still, that seems more than enough time for PS4 players to take advantage of digital savings. A slew of titles are being discounted, including 2019 releases, PS4 exclusives, and a number of older games. PlayStation Plus‘ 12-month membership is also receiving a 25 percent price cut.

In addition, there are quite a few games that will also go on sale come November 24th. Such experiences include Concrete Genie, Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, 2018’s God of War, and Marvel’s Spider-Man The City That Never Sleeps DLC. One game that won’t receive a Black Friday deal until the actual date of Black Friday, November 29th, is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Below is a list of some PSN’s Black Friday sale highlights.

Games on Sale Starting November 22nd:

A Plague Tale: Innocence — Sale: $24.99, Regular: $49.99

A Way Out — Sale: $14.99, Regular: $29.99

Anthem — Sale: $11.99, Regular — $59.99

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition — Sale: $15.99, Regular: $79.99

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection — Sale: $65.99, Regular: $199.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — Sale: $17.99, Regular: $59.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition — Sale: $23.99, Regular: $79.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass — Sale: $19.99, Regular: $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey The Fate of Atlantis — Sale: $12.49, Regular: $24.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade — Sale: $12.49, Regular: $24.99

Battlefield V — Sale: $15.99, Regular: $39.99

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition — Sale: $29.99, Regular: $49.99

Borderlands 3 — Sale: $40.19, Regular: $59.99

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition — Sale: $80.39, Regular: $119.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Operation Edition — Sale: $63.99, Regular: $79.99

Castle Crashers Remastered — Sale: $8.99, Regular: $14.99

Castlevania Anniversary Collection — Sale: $8.99, Regular: $19.99

Catherine: Full Body — Sale: $29.99, Regular: $59.99

Catherine: Full Body Bonus Content Bundle — Sale: $12.49, Regular: $24.99

Code Vein — Sale: $35.99, Regular: $59.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — Sale: $19.99, Regular: $39.99

Crash Team Racing + Crash Trilogy Bundle — Sale: $41.24, Regular: $74.99

Crash Team Racing + Spyro Trilogy Bundle — Sale: $41.24, Regular: $74.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — Sale: $25.99, Regular: $39.99

Dark Pictures – Man of Medan — Sale: $20.99, Regular: $29.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken — Sale: $14.99, Regular: $24.99

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — Sale: $20.99, Regular: $34.99

Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs) — Sale: $19.79, Regular: $59.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ — Sale: $14.99, Regular: $59.99

EA Sports FIFA 20 — Sale: $29.99, Regular: $59.99

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition — Sale: $$19.79, Regular: $59.99

Fallout 76 — Sale: $19.99, Regular: $39.99

Far Cry 5 — Sale: $14.99, Regular: $59.99

Far Cry New Dawn — Sale: $15.99, Regular: $39.99

GTA V Premium Online Edition — Sale: $9.89, Regular: $29.99

Hitman: GOTY Edition — Sale: $11.99, Regular: $59.99

Jump Force — Sale: $29.99, Regular: $59.99

LA Noire: VR Case Files: Sale: $22.49, Regular: $29.99

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — Sale: $19.99, Regular: $39.99

Metro Exodus — Sale: $20.99, Regular: $59.99

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — Sale: $29.99, Regular: $39.99

Monster Hunter World — Sale: $14.99, Regular: $29.99

Mortal Kombat 11 — Sale: $29.99, Regular: $59.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat pack — Sale: $19.99, Regular: $39.99

NBA 2K20 — Sale: $29.99, Regular: $59.99

Need for Speed Heat — Sale: $40.19, Regular: $59.99

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — Sale: $20.39, Regular: $59.99

Persona 5 — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $19.99

Planet vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville — Sale: $29.99, Regular: $39.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 — Sale: $29.99, Regular: $59.99

Resident Evil 2 — Sale: $19.79, Regular: $59.99

Sekiro — Sale: $38.99, Regular: $59.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — Sale: $23.99, Regular: $59.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — Sale: $19.99, Regular: $39.99

The Outer Worlds — Sale: $44.99, Regular: $59.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition — Sale: $14.99, Regular: $49.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint — Sale: $29.99, Regular: $59.99

Watch Dogs 2 — Sale: $12.49, Regular: $49.99

All of the titles going on sale on November 24th are PlayStation exclusives and their respective DLC offerings. Those highlights are as follows:

Astro Bot Rescue Mission — Sale: $13.99, Regular: $19.99

Concrete Genie — Sale: $20.19, Regular: $29.99

Days Gone — Sale: $19.99, Regular: $39.99

Detroit: Become Human — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $19.99

Everybody’s Golf (VR) — Sale: $20.99, Regular: $29.99

Firewall: Zero Hour — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $19.99

God of War (2018) — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $19.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $19.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Editio — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $39.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps — Sale: $12.49, Regular: $24.99

MediEvil — Sale: $20.09, Regular: $29.99

MLB The Show 19 — Sale: $20.09, Regular: $29.99

The Inpatient — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $19.99

The Last of Us Remastered — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $19.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $19.99

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $19.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — Sale: $9.99, Regular: $19.99

Until Dawn — Sale: $13.99, Regular: $19.99

The sole title that will be added to the Black Friday sale on November 29th is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which will then cost $49.79.

