Earlier this summer CD Projekt RED and Dark Horse announced The World of Cyberpunk 2077, a lore book set to launch shortly after the game. The 192-page tome will cost $35.99, but fans will have a more expensive option from which to choose. A Deluxe Edition now appears in a listing on Amazon, a price tag of $99.99 attached. It, too, will release a few days after Cyberpunk 2077. Unlike its standard counterpart, the Deluxe Edition will feature a few physical extras, such as a Johnny Silverhand poster.

According to the Amazon listing, The World of Cyberpunk 2077’s Deluxe Edition is to include all of the following:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles

Get a glimpse of the Deluxe Edition’s packaging in the image below:

The physical items are the only extras expected to feature in the Deluxe Edition. As such, the lore book itself will consist of the same content across both versions. In the companion tome, fans should expect to gain additional insight into Cyberpunk 2077’s characters, history, politics, and technology.

Cyberpunk 2077 will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020. Dark Horse plans to release both versions of The World of Cyberpunk 2077 a few days later on April 21st. Each iteration is available to preorder now.

[Source: Amazon via Game Idealist]