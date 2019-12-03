Every year Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia holds a little awards show for games that have reached sales milestones in Asia. This year was no different, and as with every year, it’s a good time to give us a chance to see which games are doing well in the region. This year, five games walked away with the Platinum Prize, which requires 1,000,000 sales, while another nine games got the Gold Prize for 500,000 sales.

No surprises here, the following five games are the Platinum Prize winners:

As an interesting note, all five of these games scored a 9 or higher here at PlayStation LifeStyle, with three of them getting a full 10/10.

The nine Gold Prize winners are:

In addition to these awards, to go with today’s PlayStation 25th anniversary, several games were given special awards for their place in PlayStation history. Eight games received the “PlayStation 25th Anniversary Special Award” here:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Dynasty Warriors III

Final Fantasy VII

Metal Gear Solid

Monster Hunter Freedom Unite

Resident Evil

Ridge Racer

Yakuza

There were other categories as well, with games like Hollow Knight being part of the “Indie Games & Game Developer Award,” and Astro Bot: Rescue Mission as part of the “PlayStation VR Award.” The full awards last three hours, and you can watch them below. If nothing else, it’s worth checking out for the live band playing a little melody of songs from PlayStation games about 48 minutes in while Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan walks in.

Sony’s got plenty more coming up this week to celebrate 25 years of PlayStation, including a retrospective as the cover story and focus of Game Informer’s upcoming issue.