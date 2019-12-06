Marvel’s Avengers won’t release for another five months, but audiences can dive into the game’s world a couple of months beforehand. On March 31, 2020, Titan Books will publish Marvel’s Avengers: The Extinction Key, a prequel novel following Earth’s Mightiest as they take on the Zodiac, an ancient organization. In addition, Titan Books will produce Marvel’s Avengers: The Art of the Game, an art book set to release on September 1, 2020.

Best-selling sci-fi and fantasy writer Greg Keyes (The Briar King) is authoring The Extinction Key. This isn’t Keyes’ first rodeo with works based on games, either. One of the author’s notable novels includes The Elder Scrolls: The Infernal City, set decades after what’s commonly referred to as the Oblivion Crisis.

With Marvel’s Avengers: The Extinction Key, Keyes has a robust lineup of heroes at his disposal. In addition to the Avengers–Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Hulk–the prequel novel will feature characters such as Doctor Strange, Doctor Voodoo, and many SHIELD agents. Throughout the novel, the Avengers will align themselves with other heroes in an effort to stop the Zodiac from accessing the Zodiac Key, an incredibly powerful weapon in Marvel mythos that has myriad uses.

Titan Books’ art book for the game aims to explore the world in a different fashion. Consumers should anticipate a deep dive into Marvel’s Avenger’s art, character designs, environments, abilities, and gear. Furthermore, the hardback tome will feature exclusive character art, concept sketches, and storyboards. Insight from the title’s developers are also expected to be presented alongside such materials.

And these two projects aren’t the last of Titan’s Marvel’s Avengers-related works. The publisher plans to continue teaming with Square Enix and Marvel to develop non-fiction and fiction products surrounding Crystal Dynamics’ upcoming Avengers adventure. For now, what these other projects may entail beyond the prequel novel and art book remain under wraps.

Marvel’s Avengers will release early next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on May 15, 2020. An Earth’s Mightiest Edition launches the same day, featuring a Captain America statue, Hulk bobblehead, and steelbook case. Pricing details on this collector’s packaging have not yet been revealed.

[Source: Titan Books via IGN]