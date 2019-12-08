Minecraft Bedrock Edition will finally release on the PlayStation 4 digitally and physically on Tuesday, December 10th, if multiple retailer listings are anything to go by.

First reported by Twitter user eckoxsoldier, a now-removed Best Buy listing outed the release date. Another Twitter user mcbedrockcom then somehow managed to either snap or find a photo of the game’s discs in the wild, confirming that copies are on their way to retailers.

Best buy now showing what looks to be Minecraft PS4 Bedrock as “Coming soon” release 10th December (next week) credit @ITZZ_AgentH14 link: https://t.co/KTMbbCoRXJ pic.twitter.com/mYezn1gZXZ — Scott (ECKOSOLDIER) (@eckoxsoldier) December 6, 2019

So some time before the end of the holiday season this is a thing you can expect to see on sale (already piling up in stores) pic.twitter.com/WKRp1hni9G — Andrew (Toycat) (@ibxtoycat) December 6, 2019

Back in October, an update to Bedrock Edition on other platforms added PlayStation-related assets so we knew a release was imminent. However, a date was never officially announced. We’re assuming that the announcement was set for Sony’s upcoming State of Play.

Features listed by Best Buy include cross-platform play that’ll require users to create a free Microsoft account. The full list of features is as follows:

Play and share with friends on console, mobile, and Windows 10*

Discover community creations in the new in-game store

Access new mini games and game modes through servers

Share the couch with four-play splitscreen

Starter Pack contents include 700 Tokens, LittleBigPlanet mash-up, Greek mythology mash-up, Skin Pack 1, City Texture Pack

*Online multiplayer requires an active PS Plus membership

*Realms requires paid subscription (sold separately)

*Cross-platform play requires Microsoft account

We’ll update our readers when an official announcement is made.

[Source: ResetEra]