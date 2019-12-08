PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Looks Like Minecraft Bedrock Edition Is Coming to the PS4 Very Soon Along With Cross-Play

Minecraft Bedrock Edition will finally release on the PlayStation 4 digitally and physically on Tuesday, December 10th, if multiple retailer listings are anything to go by.

First reported by Twitter user eckoxsoldier, a now-removed Best Buy listing outed the release date. Another Twitter user mcbedrockcom then somehow managed to either snap or find a photo of the game’s discs in the wild, confirming that copies are on their way to retailers.

Back in October, an update to Bedrock Edition on other platforms added PlayStation-related assets so we knew a release was imminent. However, a date was never officially announced. We’re assuming that the announcement was set for Sony’s upcoming State of Play.

Features listed by Best Buy include cross-platform play that’ll require users to create a free Microsoft account. The full list of features is as follows:

  • Play and share with friends on console, mobile, and Windows 10*
  • Discover community creations in the new in-game store
  • Access new mini games and game modes through servers
  • Share the couch with four-play splitscreen
  • Starter Pack contents include 700 Tokens, LittleBigPlanet mash-up, Greek mythology mash-up, Skin Pack 1, City Texture Pack

    *Online multiplayer requires an active PS Plus membership

    *Realms requires paid subscription (sold separately)

    *Cross-platform play requires Microsoft account

We’ll update our readers when an official announcement is made.

[Source: ResetEra]