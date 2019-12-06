This year’s final State of Play is nearly upon us. The broadcast will go live early next week on Tuesday, December 10th at 6:00am PST. Not much is known about the stream itself. However, fans should expect a show that lasts more than 20 minutes, featuring game reveals, news, and unspecified updates. Those who want to tune in will be able to do so via PlayStation’s official Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube channels.

A post on PlayStation’s Twitter account unveiled the next State of Play’s streaming date and cursory details. See the tweet in question below:

2019’s final episode of State of Play kicks off Tuesday, December 10 at 6:00am Pacific Time: https://t.co/pKfthQiDvh 20+ minutes of news, game reveals, and updates pic.twitter.com/pAQr7ZTHwL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 6, 2019

Fans on social media are already taking a guess at what may or may not sit center stage during next week’s broadcast. Generally, many seem hopeful for a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake reveal, especially since the project won’t hit the stage during The Game Awards. Next to RE3, numerous replies to PlayStation’s above Twitter post show fans are eager for a Crash Bandicoot announcement. For weeks, rumors and speculation have circulated, suggesting Activision is hard at work on the franchise’s next iteration. Of course, for now, such claims lack merit.

Ghost of Tsushima counts as another title that many hope to see receive an update during the December 10th State of Play. Neither Sony nor Sucker Punch has shared anything substantial about the Feudal Japan-set adventure since E3 2018. In fact, the most recent detail came courtesy of an uncorroborated report, claiming Ghost of Tsushima is internally being pushed to late 2020 to accomadate the delay of The Last of Us Part II.

