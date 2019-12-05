The Game Awards 2019 is just around the corner and as excitement for the show builds, many have begun speculating about what new games could be revealed. Of course, the main purpose of the show is to celebrate the industry; acknowledging the developers, games, and those involved with their creation throughout the year, but it’s hard to ignore the excitement of new game announcements. At this year’s show, there will be “around 10 new games/projects” revealed along with updates on things we know about, all of which will be sprinkled throughout the event. However, don’t expect the heavily-rumored Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake or other rumored titles to make an appearance at the show, despite what the internet might think.

On December 5, 2019, The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley hosted an AMA on Reddit about the upcoming event. One question involved what to expect in terms of the show’s announcements. Keighley explained:

We have a bunch of brand new games being announced at the show — I think there are around 10 new games/projects being revealed if you want to count the things that no one has heard about yet. As always the Internet has a lot of really bad information out there about what you think is at the show…but it sure is fun to read 🙂

As the show expands in popularity, more and more publishers and developers have begun flocking to the annualized ceremony to show off their new projects. It has been likened to winter’s E3 by some with regards to the announcements being made, especially now that Sony isn’t holding PSX during the holiday months anymore. Some fans thought this year’s show would make for the perfect opportunity to officially reveal the heavily-rumored Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake, but Keighley further clarified his tease to temper fan expectations.

There are no plans (never were) to do anything with Resident Evil 3 at the show. A lot of these “leaks” are completely wrong. Nothing about our show has leaked as of this writing.

For some context, there have been several rumors and sources that point to the existence of the remake. In fact, cover art for it seemed to have appeared on the PlayStation Store in Japan, leading many to believe a reveal would be coming soon. Although, Keighley did state that a lot of the leaks are wrong and that “nothing about [the] show has leaked as of [the AMA],” so take any alleged rumors and leaks about The Game Awards 2019 reveals with a big old block of salt. They are probably wrong. If Resident Evil 3 Remake is real, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for an official reveal.

Nonetheless, the show will air a week from today on December 12, 2019. You can check out all of the ceremony’s nominees here.

[Source: Reddit]