Death Stranding Leads The Game Awards 2019 Nominees With Nine Nods

The Game Awards 2019 will air in a little less than a month and the official list of nominees is finally available. Two very interesting titles lead the nominations. Death Stranding leads the pack with a grand total of nine, including a Game of the Year nod. Remedy’s Control comes in second with eight nominations to its name. It, too, is a Game of the Year contender.

All in all, the awards will consist of 29 categories. Fans will get to cast a vote across each category via The Game Awards’ official website. Voting through Google is another option. For a full rundown of every category and its nominees, check out the following list:

Game of the Year:

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction:

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Narrative:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Art Direction:

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Score/Music:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Audio Design:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performance:

  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb in The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff in Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling in Control
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding

Games for Impact:

  • Concrete Genie
  • Gris
  • Kind Words
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude

Best Ongoing Game:

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Rainbow Six Siege

Best Independent Game:

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana ZERO
  • The Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Best Mobile Game:

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf?

Best Community Support:

  • Aepx Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game:

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Best Action Game:

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Best Action/Adventure Game:

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Role-Playing Game:

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game:

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Family Game:

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Strategy Game:

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

Best Sports/Racing Game:

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game:

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • The Division 2
  • Tetris 99

Fresh Indie Developer Presented by Subway

  • DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
  • House House for Untitled Goose Game
  • Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
  • Mobius Digital for The Outer Wilds
  • Nomada Studio for Gris
  • ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Content Creator of the Year:

  • Courage – Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
  • Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg – David Martínez
  • Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

Best eSports Game:

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Best eSports Player:

  • Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
  • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
  • Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best eSports Team:

  • Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
  • OG (DOTA2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best eSports Event:

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

Best eSports Coach:

  • Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
  • Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
  • Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed live from Los Angeles, California on December 12th.