Rumor: Resident Evil 3 Remake in Development, Set to Release in 2020

Following the success of 2019’s Resident Evil 2, the next logical step would be for Capcom to remake Resident Evil 3: Nemesis using the same engine. That may very well be a reality, according to popular YouTube channel Spawn Wave. Apparently, sources have confirmed with the channel that the remake is not only in development, but that it will be coming in 2020. Spawn Wave has had both hits (he knew about Elden Ring before it was announced) and misses (Metroid Prime trilogy that never happened), so take his rumor with a grain of salt, however, both VGC and Eurogamer have corroborated, saying that “a number of sources” have confirmed to them that Resident Evil 3 Remake is happening. While this news may not be shocking, the alleged turn-around time is faster than some might expect when you consider Resident Evil 2 launched earlier this year.

The original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis launched on the PlayStation in 1999, the year after Resident Evil 2. When relating that to present day, it’s fitting that the remakes would release just a year apart. The titular Nemesis creature is the main antagonist who stalks Jill Valentine throughout the game.

You can check out the video from Spawn Wave below:

Capcom itself might have been teasing Resident Evil 3 remake in a cheeky tweet referencing Nemesis. While it isn’t hard evidence the project is in development, it certainly might raise a few eyebrows. See for yourself:

Clearly something or someone doesn’t understand the concept of doors… What do YOU think happened to the wall here?#RE2 pic.twitter.com/jJF2hjJlzj — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 16, 2019



The image above features a large hole in the wall of the police station in Resident Evil 2, with the caption “clearly something or someone doesn’t understand the concept of doors… What do YOU think happened to the wall here?” Since both games happen around the same time, it makes sense Nemesis could have been in the police station found in the second installment.

But that’s not all: After the announcement of Project Resistance, a Resident Evil spin-off with a focus on asymmetrical multiplayer, Matt Walker, a Capcom producer had to reassure fans about the direction the series would be headed. He said:

It’s totally valid that people want more of that quality core experience offered in RE2 and RE7. My take – we as a company need to continue to branch out and try to offer up new gameplay in addition to refining the experiences people expect from us. If we just continue to offer up the same thing over and over again, people will gradually lose interest with what we’re making.

Speaking of Project Resistance, a number of players who participated in its beta spotted an instance in which the Resident Evil 3 Save Room Theme music plays. Again, this is no confirmation, but it at least proves that Capcom has Nemesis on the mind.

If Capcom is working on Resident Evil 3 remake, the supposed turn-around time might not be so outlandish. We don’t know for certain when in 2020 they plan to launch it either, and if it’s a late 2020 game, that gives the studio more time to work on it. It’s entirely possible they are gearing up to launch it on next-gen consoles next holiday too. Unfortunately, these rumors don’t dive into those details so we are left to aimlessly speculate.

For now, it’s good to take these rumors with a grain of salt since Capcom hasn’t officially confirmed anything, but the evidence keeps mounting for a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake.

