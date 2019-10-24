A bombshell just hit the airwaves. The Last of Us Part II has been delayed out of its February 2020 release date. Now the sequel will land in stores on May 29, 2020. Consequently, according to Kotkau’s Jason Schreier, this could affect the launch of Ghost of Tsushima, which may not arrive until sometime later in 2020.

This detail concerning Ghost of Tsushima failed to receive mention in Kotkau’s report on The Last of Us Part II’s delay. Instead, Schreier made note of Ghost of Tsushima’s alleged internal push on his personal Twitter account. The post in question is as follows:

BTW, Ghost of Tsushima doesn’t have a public release date yet, but it’ll also be bumped later into 2020 to account for this delay. Don’t expect them to suddenly turn it into a PS5 game or anything, but it was originally planned for the first half of the year – not anymore — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 24, 2019

At the time of writing, Sony has yet to corroborate whether Ghost of Tsushima will indeed land on the PlayStation 4 in late 2020. Should that be the case, however, it would not be too much of a surprise. After all, as Jason Schreier noted in the above tweet, Sucker Punch’s Tsushima-set adventure hasn’t yet publicly received a launch date. In addition, not much has been seen of the game since E3 2018. The last official word on it came via Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, who confirmed the title remains in development as a PS4 experience.

