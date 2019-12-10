Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has already had substantial additions since its release earlier this fall, but the biggest update of all might be forthcoming if a glitch found within the game’s Spec Ops mode is any indication. A Reddit user by the name of Nateberg3 discovered a glitch during the Verdansk Spec Ops mission that sent them up into the air, overlooking a huge sprawling map beyond what had been previously seen. The map features a huge stadium, several buildings, a large road, and all the makings of what could be a massive battle royale map.

While a battle royale mode has not been confirmed by Activision or Infinity Ward, various reports have pointed to its existence. One such source, yet another Redditor known as Senescallo, found a slew of details via datamine, most notably a 200-player Battle Royale mode, along with a 1-vs-1 Gulag prison camp map and tons of other maps. Our review of Modern Warfare also noted that the Spec Ops missions felt like they had been positioned in what was ultimately designed as a larger battle royale map.

Given the popularity of battle royale and the success its seen with Apex Legends, PUBG, and Fortnite, it’s reasonable to think that Infinity Ward would take a stab at it. This especially rings true after how well Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode, Blackout, was received last year.

Outside of the possibility of a battle royale mode, Modern Warfare has received frequent updates, most recently with the launch of Season One introducing a variety of free content like new maps, weapons, and modes. And Infinity Ward plans to continue supporting the game into the future.

Modern Warfare has enjoyed robust sales, becoming the best-selling game of 2019 just a few days after its release. Whether it remains the top seller at the end of the year remains to be seen, but it’s already one of the year’s most successful games.

[Source: Reddit, GamesRadar]