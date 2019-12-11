Today, Respawn will launch a brand-new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. The are two notable changes on the way, one of which involves Cal’s lightsaber, but the addition of Photo Mode is likely the star of the show. With Photo Mode’s arrival, players will be able to dive into a slew of new settings, all to capture and create special moments.

Accessing the new feature seems easy enough. On the PlayStation 4, players need only press both L3 and R3 simultaneously. For the Xbox One, the same basic function applies to LS and RS. According to the patch notes Respawn shared in a Reddit post, Photo Mode will include the following settings:

Camera Height

Camera Rotate

Zoom

Tilt

Focal Distance

F-Stop

Exposure

Vignette

Film Grain

Chromatic Aberration

Hide player

Hide AI

Filter

Filter Strength

Place Spotlight

Remove Spotlight

Spotlight Brightness

Spotlight Warmth

Hide UI

As previously noted, the other major change coming to the patch concerns a certain part of Cal’s lightsaber, which enters into the picture during a specific moment in the story. Fans have asked Respawn to allow for this part’s removal. Now the studio is obliging. Players can toggle the new lightsaber setting to their heart’s content in the lightsaber’s customization menu.

A number of other adjustments are set to arrive with the upcoming patch, as well. See a run down of the bug fixes in the full patch notes below:

New Features

A Photo Mode has been added and can be accessed from within the game by pressing L3 and R3 at the same time.

Implemented a toggle that will allow you to remove a specific part of Cal’s lightsaber from within the customization menu.

Bug Fixes

We’ve made a pass of the game in an effort to reduce the number of crashes you should encounter. The end result of this is now a more stable game.

Fixed collision issues across several planets in the game Collision within the caves and temple on Zeffo have been improved, reducing clipping issues and lowering the possibility of Cal becoming stuck. Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Cal to become stuck in a floating state below the train on Bracca. We identified a few areas on Kashyyyk where Cal could fall out of the world, this will no longer happen. We’ve fixed some collision on Dathomir, preventing Cal from falling through the ground. Collision on Illum has also been improved, making sure that Cal doesn’t become stuck. During a fight with the Second Sister, it was possible for her to get stuck in a door. She has been freed. Bogano has had its collision improved, preventing Cal from becoming stuck on world geometry. In some rare cases, Cal was floating while on Kashyyyk. He has since been grounded.

BD-1’s ability to slice panels was sometimes not working as intended, preventing you from progressing. This has been fixed and should no longer occur.

A mural scan on Bogano wasn’t working properly, this should now be fixed.

The train on Bracca could get stuck in a state where grates would fall off too early, preventing progress. We’ve fixed this so that Cal can continue climbing.

On rare occasions Bounty Hunters would stop hunting Cal, we’ve now re-enabled their trackers, so be careful.

For some players, BD-1 had gotten left behind on Bogano, preventing further progression. This should now be fixed.

The chest count on some planets was not working as intended, this has been fixed.

On rare occasions Greeze would refuse to open the ship doors and expose Cal to the sunlight on Dathomir. We’ve fixed this so that the story can continue.

Fixed an issue that prevented Holomap areas and gates from not working properly on Dathomir, Kashyyyk and Bogano.

An issue would sometimes occur that would cause the Holomap tutorial on Bogano to remain on-screen. This has been resolved and it should no longer occur.

An elevator on Zeffo could lead to Cal getting stuck in an infinite loop, our maintenance crews have fixed this particular elevator.

A dropship on Zeffo wasn’t showing up as intended, preventing the player from progressing further. We’ve ensured all landing zones are clear for arrival and this should no longer occur.

PC players were having issues selecting difficulty with the mouse, this should now be resolved.

We’ve fixed an issue where Cal could avoid enemies on Zeffo, to the extent that gameplay events wouldn’t trigger, halting progression to the story.

On rare occasions cinematics on Dathomir get stuck in an error state, preventing progress. This has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that would cause world loading issues on Kashyyyk for players with double jump. We’ve optimized the level to ensure loading completes properly.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order already seems a success story for both Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts, especially with regards to digital sales. After two weeks on the market, Fallen Order became the fastest-selling digital release for a Star Wars title at launch. It also counts as the best-selling launch title of any EA Star Wars installment on PC.

[Source: Reddit via GamesRadar]