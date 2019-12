With this year’s The Game Awards airing tonight, Sony is hosting a sale on the PlayStation Store. Aptly dubbed The Game Awards Sale, this new set of discounts became available earlier this morning. The sale will come to an end in just a few days on the morning of December 16th. At the time of writing, the sale only appears to have gone live on the US PlayStation Store.

The Game Awards Sale on PSN knocks up to 50 percent off on a slew of games and add-on content. A vast majority of said sale items are listed down below:

Anthem — Sale Price: $17.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Apex Legends Founder’s Pack — Sale Price: $23.99, Regular Price: $29.99

A Plague Tale: Innocence — Sale Price: $24.99, Regular Price: $49.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — Sale Price: $17.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade — Sale Price: $12.49, Regular Price: $24.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass — Sale Price: $19.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey The Fate of Atlantis — Sale Price: $12.49, Regular Price: $24.99

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission — Sale Price: $13.99, Regular Price: $19.99

Black Desert — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: $29.99

Borderlands 3 — Sale Price: $38.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Sale Price: $44.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Concrete Genie — Sale Price: $20.09, Regular Price: $29.99

Control — Sale Price: $38.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Control Season Pass — Sale Price: $16.24, Regular Price: $24.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — Sale Price: $23.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Days Gone — Sale Price: $19.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: $24.99

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — Sale Price: $20.99, Regular Price: $34.99

Detroit: Become Human — Sale Price: $9.99, Regular Price: $19.99

Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) — Sale Price: $19.79, Regular Price: $59.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: $59.99

EA Sports FIFA 20 — Sale Price: $38.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Erica — Sale Price: $5.99, Regular Price: $9.99

Falcon Age — Sale Price: $12.99, Regular Price: $19.99

Fallout 4: GOTY Edition — Sale Price: $19.79, Regular Price: $59.99

Far Cry 5 — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Far Cry New Dawn — Sale Price: $15.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition — Sale Price: $29.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers — Sale Price: $19.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Firewall Zero Hour — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: $19.99

Forager — Sale Price: $15.99, Regular Price: $19.99

GTA V: Premium Online Edition — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: $29.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — Sale Price: $9.99, Regular Price: $99.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds — Sale Price: $4.99, Regular Price: $9.99

Jump Force — Sale Price: $29.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition — Sale Price: $24.49, Regular Price: $69.99

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — Sale Price: $19.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 Bundle — Sale Price: $19.79, Regular Price: $32.99

Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition — Sale Price: $51.99, Regular Price: $79.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man – GOTY Edition — Sale Price: $19.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps — Sale Price: $12.49, Regular Price: $24.99

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite — Sale Price: $9.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Mega Man 11 — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: $29.99

Metro Exodus — Sale Price: $20.99, Regular Price: $59.99

MLB The Show 19 All-Star Edition — Sale Price: $26.79, Regular Price: $39.99

Monster Hunter World — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: 29.99

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — Sale Price: $29.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Mortal Kombat 11 — Sale Price: $29.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat pack — Sale Price: $19.99, Regular Price: $39.99

NBA 2K20 — Sale Price: $29.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Need for Speed Heat — Sale Price: $38.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Nidhogg 2 — Sale Price: $3.74, Regular Price: $14.99

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — Sale Price: $20.39, Regular Price: $59.99

Outer Wilds — Sale Price: $19.99, Regular Price: $24.99

Overwatch Legendary Edition — Sale Price: $19.79, Regular Price: $59.99

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville — Sale Price: $29.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Project CARS 2 — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition — Sale Price: $39.99, Regular Price: $99.99

Resident Evil 2 — Sale Price: $19.79, Regular Price: $59.99

Resident Evil 2 DLC Pack — Sale Price: $11.24, Regular Price: $14.99

Risk of Rain 2 — Sale Price: $20.09, Regular Price: $29.99

Sayonara Wild Hearts — Sale Price: $9.09, Regular Price: $12.99

Sea of Solitude — Sale Price: $7.99, Regular Price: $19.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — Sale Price: $23.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Slay the Spire — Sale Price: $19.99, Regular Price: $24.99

Soulcalibur VI — Sale Price: $17.99, Regular Price: $59.99

Soulcalibur VI Season Pass — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: $29.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan — Sale Price: $20.99, Regular PriceL $29.99

The Outer Worlds — Sale Price: $44.99, Regular Price: $59.99

The Surge 2 — Sale Price: $35.99, Regular Price: $59.99

The Division 2 — Sale Price: $14.99, Regular Price: $59.99

The Division 2 – Year 1 Season Pass — Sale Price: $19.99, Regular Price: $39.99

Trover Saves the Universe — Sale Price: $23.99, Regular Price: $29.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — Sale Price: $9.99, Regular Price: $19.99

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition — Sale Price: $19.99, Regular Price: $39.99

World War Z — Sale Price: $17.99, Regular Price: $39.99

This isn’t the only sale currently featured on PlayStation Network, either. Gamers can also take advantage of the PS Store’s End of the Year Sale, which will last until December 23rd. Like the offerings in The Game Awards Sale, PSN’s End of the Year deals are chock full of good discounts on a wide variety of titles.

The Game Awards will air tonight on Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter at 5:30pm PST. Myriad titles are up for honors, including the likes of Death Stranding and Control, both of which are up for Game of the Year and lead nominations with nine and eight nods, respectively.

[Source: PlayStation Store]