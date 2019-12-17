Overcooked! 2 is no stranger to free DLC and with the holidays upon us, Team17 has some more goodies for players in celebration of this festive time of year. The new Winter Wonderland update is available now on all platforms, offering new levels, chefs, the addition of a horde mode, and extra recipes, all for free.

Take a look at a trailer for the new DLC below:

Here’s what you can expect from Overcooked! 2’s new Winter Wonderlands update:

New festive levels: Five new festive kitchens that give a taste of the 2019 DLC packs (one from Campfire Cook Off, two from Night of the Hangry Horde and two from the recently released Carnival of Chaos)

Two new chefs: Rock around the Christmas kitchen as Reindeer Chef or Present Head Chef!

Horde Mode: Now includes new festive enemies! (Who knew candy canes could be so terrifying?!)

Five seasonal recipes: Hot chocolate, pancakes, roast dinners, Christmas puddings and mince pies!

The cooperative cooking game has generated a large fan-base since its release in August of 2018. It received positive reviews and even won the Indies & Developer Award at 2019’s PlayStation Awards.

Overcooked! 2 is a followup to the original frantic management game, which launched for PS4 in August 2016 courtesy of Ghost Town Games and Team17. In both games, you play as a chef with the goal of quickly and accurately making and serving food, while ensuring the kitchen stays clean. It gets hectic pretty fast, especially when playing with three other players. You might already have a copy of the original since it was available as a PS Plus game in May of 2019.

The Winter Wonderland update in Overcooked! 2 is just one of the many free add-ons available in the game, along with Kevin’s Christmas Cracker, and Chinese New Year. The game has also seen numerous paid expansions such as Surf ‘n’ Turf, Campfire Cook Off, and Carnival of Chaos.

[Source: Team17]