Since promising to overhaul Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Ubisoft has already deployed at least two major updates. Another batch of improvements, Title Update 1.1.0, was set to go live on December 18th. However, those plans are no longer in place, per a Reddit post from Breakpoint’s development team. The game’s next big patch will not go live until the back half of January 2020.

On the official Ghost Recon Reddit page, the developers shared news of the next update’s delay. Essentially, the team needs “a little more time” to fully deliver “polished content and meaningful bug fixes.” As such, the game fixes and improvements promised for a December update have been postponed. This change of plans applies to the Terminator Live Event, too, which will also now arrive in the latter part of January.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint launched with a slew of issues, quite a few of which have already been addressed in previous patches. The first big title update, for instance, arrived in mid-November, fixing an incredible number of problems. Issues concerning the AI, Bivouac, camera, audio, gameplay, and menu system count as only a handful of the fixes that were implemented with Patch 1.0.3. Another set of changes in the form of Title Update 1.0.3.1 went live later in November, greatly improving upon customization options, the UI, and PvP.

It seems the road ahead is long with regards to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s reaching its true potential. At the very least, Ubisoft is taking player feedback into consideration. The company recently conducted a survey, asking fans to vote on the changes they want featured most in future updates. AI teammates’ making a return won the day, with 50 percent of the fans surveyed voting for that feature’s addition.

The latest Ghost Recon entry is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Reddit]