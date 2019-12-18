Yesterday brought the first weekly reset since Destiny 2’s Season of Dawn began, and it also kicked off the yearly Dawning festival, an in-game event that celebrates the winter holidays, Guardian style. To get things rolling for the new week, a quick hotfix was issued that also addressed some pressing issues that had previously cropped up. One of those fixes was to an exploit that allowed players to—in Bungie’s own words—”yeet bosses off the map and cause other shenanigans.”

The exploit in question is what some in the Destiny community had started to call a “pocket finisher.” Essentially, a glitch allowed players to hold onto a Finisher’s final animation, “pocketing” the finisher for later. It could then be executed at any time. The original finished enemy would teleport to the player’s location and the bombastic physics of the finisher animation would be applied to whatever was in front of the Guardian, including bosses.

YouTube user JB3 made a hilarious video called “The Yeet Glitch” showing the effect this would have on a variety of boss encounters, essentially being able to solo and one-shot even Raid bosses with a single punch that “yeeted” them right off the map like something out of a cartoon. You can check out his full compilation below:

JB3 has another video that detailed how pocket finishers could more easily allow for out-of-bounds exploration of maps and environments, which is presumably the “other shenanigans” that Bungie resolved when this exploit was fixed. These videos are all that exist of the exploit anymore, becoming another “do you remember when?” moment in Destiny history.

The hotifx also brought a few other fixes, the most controversial being reverting the Unstoppable Rounds effect that the Symmetry Exotic scout rifle had, because it now effectively removes that weapon’s effectiveness in endgame content that features Unstoppable Champions. Bungie said the weapon was not intended to have that perk, and it will be coming to one of this Season’s other Exotic weapons.

There were a few other light fixes to issues introduced last week at the start of the Season, though the content update has also introduced a few new problems, including players being unable to interact with the Sundial Obelisk in the EDZ if other players in the instance haven’t yet unlocked it. Bungie is aware, and being a crucial element of this Season’s gameplay loop, is rapidly collecting data and working on a fix.

Here are the full Destiny 2 Update 2.7.0.1 patch notes:

COMBAT SYSTEMS

Fixed an issue where Dynamo mods were granting more Super energy than expected

Fixed an issue where swapping between Hand Cannons with Explosive Rounds could result in higher damage than intended

The fixed-roll of Pyroclastic Flow no longer has Tap the Trigger as a perk

Fixed an issue where Symmetry’s arc seekers would unintentionally stagger Unstoppable Champions Note: this perk is meant for an Exotic weapon that is coming out later in the Season

Fixed an issue where finishers could yeet bosses off the map and cause other shenanigans

ACTIVITIES

Fixed an issue where attempting to launch Forsaken Baron adventures would cause a Honeydew error

REWARDS

Resonate Stems, Escalation Protocol chests, and other impacted rewards will now be granted properly

Fixed and issue where some Sundial rewards could be infused without dismantling the item

EVERVERSE

Fixed an issue where the Sunbreaker Titan armor ornament bundle could still be purchased at full price even if some items where owned

PC

PC video settings now save correctly and do not get reset when launching the game

Had you managed to yeet a boss before it was fixed?

[Source: Bungie]