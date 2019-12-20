As with many live-service games this time of year, Red Dead Online will be getting a special seasonal event just in time for the holidays. Featuring heavy snow, gifts, and limited-time events, you’ll have plenty of reasons to check back into the expansive online Wild West. And better yet, PS4 players will gain access to exclusive modes this holiday season. The festivities start on December 23, 2019 and run through January 6, 2020, with various parts of the holiday event coming and going during that time.

The overall environment of the frontier will change as snow falls and holiday tunes get played in saloons. Rockstar hints that the snowstorms could become even more intense in the future too.

The holidays will also add snowy versions of Showdown Modes such as Spoils of War, Up in Smoke, and Overrun. And as mentioned above, PS4 players will gain exclusive access to winter versions of Gun Rush, Make it Count and Last Stand. The snowy season will only last through January 6, 2020. After that, the snow will melt and return to the Frontier you once knew.

Those who log in to Red Dead Online between December 23, 2019 and December 25, 2019 will receive the following items as part of a seasonal Gift Chest:

The Krampus Double Barrel Shotgun Variant

30 rounds of Incendiary Buckshot Ammo

100 Shotgun Slugs

10 Thyme Big Game

10 Minty Plump Birds

20 Carrots

20 Assorted Biscuits

50 Candies

10 Fine Brandies

10 Special Miracle Tonics

20 Volatile Fire Bottles

2x Creek Plums

2x Agarita

Although many of the event’s offerings don’t begin until later, a number of rewards have already been implemented as of December 13th. Check the Benefits section now to redeem the following items:

3,000 Club XP

RDO$200 for starting a new Role

1x Free Trader Resupply Reward

1x Free Weapon Component of your choice Reward

1x Treasure Map Reward

1x Free Moonshiner Mash Refill Reward

30% off one Stable slot Offer

Rockstar Games has plenty of rewards for you this holiday season, like in-game discounts, XP bonuses for your Specialists and free gifts, so make sure you check in to Red Dead Online in the coming days. And you can grab a digital copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 as part of the PS Store’s Holiday Sale for $29.99 right now if you haven’t made the leap.

[Source: Rockstar Games]