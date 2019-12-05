Ever dream of operating your own underground moonshine bar? Well Rockstar is about to give you the chance to do just that, when Red Dead Online’s new Moonshiner Specialist Role makes its way into the game on December 13, 2019. This new role will give you the chance to make some money—only, it’s probably not how business school envisioned things going for you. As a Moonshiner, you’ll partake in missions with the infamous Maggie Fike as you attempt to get revenge on those who tried to take her down, all while operating your own underground bar.

As you complete Maggie’s missions, you’ll discover new moonshine recipes, while eliminating the competition. This will help you expand your business, during your quest to make some cash. Moonshiners will come to Red Dead Online as a free update for all who own Red Dead Redemption 2.

In order to embark on your journey as a Moonshiner, you must have reached Rank 5 as a Trader or completed a sell mission as a Trader. This will prompt an introduction of Maggie, who will show you the ropes of being a bootlegger. Being a Moonshiner will also unlock new items such as clothes, weapons, and other equipment to help you become the baddest alcohol-distilling outlaw in the West.

Are you one of the few that haven’t picked up Red Dead Redemption 2 yet? For most of this month, you can take advantage of the End of Year Sale on the PlayStation Store, with savings on many games including Red Dead Redemption 2. You can get the Special Edition for only $35.99, which comes with a copy of the game and exclusive story content like a Bank Robbery Mission & Gang Hideout, Cash Bonuses, Boosts, and the Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger Outfit. Red Dead Redemption 2 includes the game’s campaign story mode and access to Red Dead Online.

[Source: Rockstar]