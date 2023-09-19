Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 Rumor Corroborated by Microsoft Document

An internal Microsoft document has corroborated rumors of native PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of Red Dead Redemption 2. The document in question was submitted by Microsoft in court during its legal showdown with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 port was reportedly canceled

Rumors of RDR2’s native PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions had been swirling for a while before a known insider claimed in July 2022 that Rockstar Games had canned the ports. Many felt that RDR2 on current-gen platforms was a given after GTA V, and it’s not clear why the developer may have changed its plans.

In the aforementioned document, Microsoft is exploring potential Game Pass deals with a list of games that it seems to have tentative release windows for. None of the games on the list are speculative, with RDR2’s current-gen ports slated for the second quarter of FY 2023. Considering we’re past this release window, it seems that the report of Rockstar dropping the game was also true.

Interestingly, Microsoft considered the possibility of closing a deal with Take-Two Interactive on RDR2 to be “very low.” It also considered the game to have a medium “wow factor.”