Xbox Executives Discussed Possibility of xCloud Gaming on PS5

Documents published by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reveal that Microsoft executives discussed the possibility of xCloud gaming on the PS5 via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The documents were submitted by Microsoft in the ongoing battle against FTC over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

xCloud is Microsoft’s game streaming service that launched in September 2020. In an internal company chat dated February 2021, a number of Microsoft executives — including Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond — wondered if Sony’s browser would support xCloud streaming on the PS5 and if the company would “actively block” players from using Microsoft’s services.

“Could an xCloud subscriber (via XGPU) stream a game to PS5 through the browser in this time frame?” Microsoft’s Kareem Choudhry asked his colleagues. “Therefore, they wouldn’t convert into an Xbox purchaser, but still opportunity to get a subscriber.”

The conversation then delved into Sony’s browser roadmap — which the Microsoft executives had no clue about — with Spencer chiming in, saying that Microsoft “should have engineers working on this.” In the midst of the conversation, Bond said that she “can’t wait” to see the answer from Sony.

Microsoft previously alleged that Sony blocked Game Pass on PlayStation.