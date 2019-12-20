Bad news, Vita fans. Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate will have its online modes shut down before the year is out. Aksys Games, publisher for the North American and European version of Shiren, sent out an e-mail warning that they plan to shut off the online mode at the end of December 2019. There’s no specific date given, either in the e-mail nor on Aksys’ official website, so we can’t tell you exactly when you’re going to lose access to the online mode. Just know that if you have any last-minute things you need to accomplish, now would be the time to do it. Be the time 2020 rolls around, the online will be no more. Players will be able to still enjoy the offline portion of the game, however.

Here’s the shutdown notice in full:

Online service to cease in 2019.

Thank you for playing Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate on the PlayStation®Vita system since its release on July 26th, 2016.

Unfortunately, the North American and European online services for this game, specifically the Multiplayer, Wanderer Aid/Rescue, and Ranking systems, are shutting down at the end of December 2019.

Please continue to enjoy the adventure in its entirety offline.

In an attempt to make this news a little better, Aksys did announce that Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate will be on sale for a limited time. The standard version of the game will be discounted to $15.99. The physical Eternal Wanderer edition, which also comes with goodies like a hardcover art book, a special bracelet, display box, and the game’s soundtrack, will be on sale for $24.99. Both versions are available physically on the Aksys Store. At the very least, even with the multiplayer shutdown, you still have a meaty single-player pixel art roguelite to dive in to, pumping some life into that Vita.