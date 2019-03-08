What seemed like a whirlwind month of February is already over, and with that, Sony has released the PlayStation Store charts for February 2019. With so many games releasing around the same period of time, it’s definitely interesting to see what games came out on top.

EA certainly had a very good month, as two of its games made it to number one. Anthem, despite mixed reviews and controversy at seemingly every turn, flew up to the top spot. In addition, Apex Legends, the battle royale sensation set in the Titanfall universe, hit the ground running after its surprise launch. With 50 million players taking part in its first month, it’s not surprising to see it debut at number one on the free-to-play charts.

Here are all of the PlayStation Store charts for February 2019:

PS4 Games

Anthem Jump Force Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Kingdom Hearts III Far Cry 5 NBA 2K19 Far Cry New Dawn FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2

PS VR Games

Beat Saber Superhot VR Job Simulator Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality PlayStation VR Worlds Creed: Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission Borderlands 2 VR Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Farpoint

Free-to-Play Games

Apex Legends Realm Royale Fortnite Warface H1Z1: Battle Royale Brawlhalla Switchblade Paladins DC Universe Online Free-to-Play

PS Vita Games

God of War: Collection PS Vita Persona 4 Golden Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition Jak and Daxter Collection Zero Escape: The Nonary Games Drowning Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate Undertale Stardew Valley Mind Zero

PS4 Themes

Legacy Dashboard Theme Astonishing Cosmos Dynamic Theme Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme Star Valley Dynamic Theme Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Dynamic Theme 4K Surreal Sunset Theme The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme Endless Expanse 4K Dynamic Theme Pizza Cats from Space HiQ Dynamic Theme Monster Hunter: World – Theme

PS Classics

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Bully Grand Theft Auto: Vice City The Warriors Resident Evil 2 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Resident Evil: Code Veronica X Twisted Metal: Black Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

With games like Devil May Cry 5 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releasing in March 2019, it’ll certainly be interesting to see what the charts look like this time next month.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]