Well-known Soulsborne hacker Lance McDonald has done it once again. This time, he’s managed to find a way to venture outside of P.T.‘s hallways and explore the teaser’s full map, including town and streets.

Without further ado, check out the video below.

A new P.T. unseen content video!! For the first time ever, we escape P.T.’s looping hallway and explore the streets of Silent Hill. Yes, we are really going to Silent Hill in P.T. Please tell your friends and enjoy it. Full video here: https://t.co/OmajeYxmDc pic.twitter.com/bQsECoUR6G — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) December 20, 2019

“Sorry that this video is so much more ‘show’ than ‘tell’ but I think that a lot of it speaks for itself,” wrote McDonald. “I thought about cutting it a bunch shorter but, honestly, for a game that’s been dead and gone for five years now, I think we can handle eleven minutes of our lives to see something new.”

While it looks like fans are beating a dead horse at this point, McDonald’s video is really fascinating. In the absence of any interest from Konami, who’s even let the franchise’s domain name go, these discoveries are all we have.

But there’s still a glimmer of hope in that creator Hideo Kojima is currently working on a new horror game, which he plans to make scarier than Silent Hill (or any other horror game, for that matter). Information is scant at this time but we’ll make sure to update our readers when we hear something. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the video.

[Source: ResetEra]

