It seems a little weird to consider Digimon and a mature setting, but that is the goal Digimon Survive is aiming for. In a recent interview with Siliconera, producer Habu Kazumasa took the time to talk about what fans can expect in the game. For starters, the game’s plot will center on how Digimon have interacted with humans and help shaped their various mythos. For example, Habu points out that Kyubimon and Dragomon are likely responsible for the legends of Kitsunes and Cthulhu respectively. He mentions that, while Digimon are called “digital monsters” because of digital devices needed to see them, they have always been around and interacted with humanity.

He also talked about his reasoning for picking Agumon to be the player’s partner Digimon. Simply, the reasoning is that the game takes some cues from popular animated series Digimon Adventure. Habu points out the main character’s partner was Agumon in that show, so he thought it’d be a good idea to do the same for Digmon Survive. As for the other characters that join your party, the goal was to try and highlight some of the more obscure Digimon that haven’t gotten much screentime yet while still matching with the personalities of the human character.

One major feature of Digimon is that they can digivolve into several different forms depending on a variety of factors. Agumon alone has multiple forms it can take, each of which is then split off into several more forms. This is reflected in the game, with player’s Agumon digivolving depending on “intimacy points” and “karma points.” While Habu didn’t go too deep into each system and how exactly they’ll affect the change, he did at least explain that intimacy points will be gained through dialogue choices, while karma points will be gained by decisions in combat.

Digimon Survive was announced in 2018 and is set for release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. The game combines elements from turn-based strategy games and visual novels, while also taking advantage of 2D art in a 3D setting. Unlike many Digimon games, it will be telling a set story, but that story can have multiple outcomes—including character deaths—based on your actions throughout the game.

[Source: Siliconera]