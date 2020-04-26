The latest issue of the Weekly Famitsu magazine had Digimon fans worried when it updated Digimon Survive‘s release window from 2020 to “To Be Announced.” Many thought this meant that the game had been delayed indefinitely, especially in light of COVID-19, but a Bandai Namco Entertainment representative has told Gematsu (thanks, DualShockers) that Digimon Survive is still on track to release this year. Apparently, the change to “TBA” was an error on Famitsu’s end.

Digimon Survive has already been delayed once. During Anime Expo 2019, Bandai Namco announced that it was pushing the game’s release window to 2020 but didn’t provide a reason for the delay. However, the move was hardly surprising considering not much was known about the title at the time following its announcement in 2018. We’ve had some more information since then so make sure to check out our previous coverage.

An overview is as follows:

Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger. As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.

Digimon Survive was originally slated for a summer 2019 release.