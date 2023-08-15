Bandai Namco’s PS Plus Premium Classics Now Available to Purchase Separately

A number of Bandai Namco Entertainment‘s PS Plus Premium classics are now up for standalone purchase on the PlayStation Store. Sony had said that some classics will be available to buy separately, but these titles were not available to purchase immediately, making them Premium-exclusive for up to a year.

List of new PS Plus Premium classics’ standalone releases and prices

As spotted by ResetEra user Bishop89, the following games are now available for $9.99 (USD) each:

The good news for those who previously purchased the aforementioned games on PS3 and PSP is that they should show up as freebies on the PS Store, provided you are using the same PSN ID that you originally used to purchase them.

While Sony has made a commendable effort to include trophy support for classics, these games unfortunately do not come with trophies. The decision to add them is entirely up to developers, so it’s Bandai Namco’s call whether these classics get updated with trophies or not (probably not at this stage).

In related news, two more Bandai Namco classics have been freshly rated for release on PS5 and PS4: Tekken 6 and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny.