Games Industry has released combined digital and physical sales charts for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australia (EMEAA) for the week leading up to Christmas, revealing that FIFA 20 was shoppers’ game of choice, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order settled for the third spot, followed by Rockstar’s unbeatable Grand Theft Auto V. Rounding up the top five is Nintendo Switch-exclusive Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Looking at digital-only sales, GTA V was the most-downloaded game this Christmas around the globe. This is GTA V‘s sixth Christmas on the market and it shows no sign of slowing down. To give credit where it’s due, Rockstar continues to update GTA Online regularly and offers content that’s enticing enough to keep players coming back for more while roping new players in.

The top ten best-selling games of Christmas 2019 in EMEAA are as follows:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Grand Theft Auto V Luigi’s Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2020 Pokemon Sword Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020

Sales chart for the United States will be published by NPD Group by January 16th. We expect to see the recurring theme of Modern Warfare and GTA V gracing the top 20.

We’ll update our readers when we have the full results so stay tuned.

[Source: Games Industry]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.