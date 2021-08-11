Sony has revealed its July 2021 top-sellers from the PlayStation Store for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Last month’s number one PS4 title, Cyberpunk 2077, dropped out of the PS4 charts completely in both the NA and EU regions. Meanwhile, FIFA 21 managed to reclaim top spot on the PS5 chart in both regions. Last month’s number one PS5 game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, dropped to fourth in North America and sixth in Europe.

A couple of new releases appeared in the PS5 download chart to replace the missing entries. F1 2021 debuted at number two in Europe and number seven in North America. Meanwhile, Tribes of Midgard appeared at number seven in Europe and number six in North America. F1 2021 was the only new game to appear in the PS4 chart, debuting at number three in Europe only. The PS4 chart was also topped by FIFA 21 in Europe while Grand Theft Auto V continued its dominance in North America.

Finally, following an enormously successful beta, Splitgate stormed to the top spot in the combined free-to-play chart for PS5 and PS4. Here are July’s top 20 charts in Europe and US/Canada:

US/Canada (PS5)

FIFA 21 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales NBA 2K21 Next Generation Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tribes of Midgard F1 2021 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Demon’s Souls MLB The Show 21 It Takes Two Returnal Mortal Kombat 11 Metro Exodus Dead by Daylight HITMAN 3 Chivalry 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Marvel’s Avengers FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Europe (PS5)

FIFA 21 F1 2021 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Metro Exodus Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Tribes of Midgard It Takes Two NBA 2K21 Next Generation STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Demon’s Souls Assassin’s Creed Valhalla HITMAN 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Returnal Chivalry 2 Dead by Daylight TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE Control: Ultimate Edition WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

US/Canada (PS4)

Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare UFC 4 FIFA 21 Friday the 13th: The Game MLB The Show 21 Dead by Daylight THE FOREST Need for Speed Heat Rust Console Edition NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mortal Kombat 11 ARK: Survival Evolved Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Europe (PS4)

FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V F1 2021 Minecraft The Crew 2 NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Red Dead Redemption 2 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Forest Far Cry 5 Friday the 13th: The Game JUMP FORCE Need for Speed Heat Anthem ARK: Survival Evolved Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

US/Canada (Free-to-Play PS5/PS4)

Splitgate Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Genshin Impact Rocket League Apex Legends Rec Room Brawlhalla Destiny 2 Rogue Company

Europe (Free-to-Play PS5/PS4)

Splitgate Fortnite Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Genshin Impact Brawlhalla Apex Legends Rec Room Destiny 2 Vigor

[Source: PlayStation Blog]