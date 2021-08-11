PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Cyberpunk 2077 Disappears Completely from July’s Top PlayStation Store Downloads, FIFA 21 Snatches Back PS5 Top Spot

PlayStation Store Charts July 2021

Sony has revealed its July 2021 top-sellers from the PlayStation Store for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Last month’s number one PS4 title, Cyberpunk 2077, dropped out of the PS4 charts completely in both the NA and EU regions. Meanwhile, FIFA 21 managed to reclaim top spot on the PS5 chart in both regions. Last month’s number one PS5 game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, dropped to fourth in North America and sixth in Europe.

A couple of new releases appeared in the PS5 download chart to replace the missing entries. F1 2021 debuted at number two in Europe and number seven in North America. Meanwhile, Tribes of Midgard appeared at number seven in Europe and number six in North America. F1 2021 was the only new game to appear in the PS4 chart, debuting at number three in Europe only. The PS4 chart was also topped by FIFA 21 in Europe while Grand Theft Auto V continued its dominance in North America.

Finally, following an enormously successful betaSplitgate stormed to the top spot in the combined free-to-play chart for PS5 and PS4. Here are July’s top 20 charts in Europe and US/Canada:

US/Canada (PS5)

  1. FIFA 21
  2. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  3. NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  4. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  6. Tribes of Midgard
  7. F1 2021
  8. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
  9. Demon’s Souls
  10. MLB The Show 21
  11. It Takes Two
  12. Returnal
  13. Mortal Kombat 11
  14. Metro Exodus
  15. Dead by Daylight
  16. HITMAN 3
  17. Chivalry 2
  18. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  19. Marvel’s Avengers
  20. FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Europe (PS5)

  1. FIFA 21
  2. F1 2021
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  5. Metro Exodus
  6. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  7. Tribes of Midgard
  8. It Takes Two
  9. NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  10. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
  11. Demon’s Souls
  12. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  13. HITMAN 3
  14. Mortal Kombat 11
  15. Returnal
  16. Chivalry 2
  17. Dead by Daylight
  18. TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
  19. Control: Ultimate Edition
  20. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

US/Canada (PS4)

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. NBA 2K21
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  4. Minecraft
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. The Crew 2
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  8. UFC 4
  9. FIFA 21
  10. Friday the 13th: The Game
  11. MLB The Show 21
  12. Dead by Daylight
  13. THE FOREST
  14. Need for Speed Heat
  15. Rust Console Edition
  16. NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
  17. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  18. Mortal Kombat 11
  19. ARK: Survival Evolved
  20. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Europe (PS4)

  1. FIFA 21
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. F1 2021
  4. Minecraft
  5. The Crew 2
  6. NBA 2K21
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2
  9. eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  11. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  12. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  13. The Forest
  14. Far Cry 5
  15. Friday the 13th: The Game
  16. JUMP FORCE
  17. Need for Speed Heat
  18. Anthem
  19. ARK: Survival Evolved
  20. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

US/Canada (Free-to-Play PS5/PS4)

  1. Splitgate
  2. Fortnite
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. Genshin Impact
  5. Rocket League
  6. Apex Legends
  7. Rec Room
  8. Brawlhalla
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Rogue Company

Europe (Free-to-Play PS5/PS4)

  1. Splitgate
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Brawlhalla
  7. Apex Legends
  8. Rec Room
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Vigor

[Source: PlayStation Blog]