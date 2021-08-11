Sony has revealed its July 2021 top-sellers from the PlayStation Store for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Last month’s number one PS4 title, Cyberpunk 2077, dropped out of the PS4 charts completely in both the NA and EU regions. Meanwhile, FIFA 21 managed to reclaim top spot on the PS5 chart in both regions. Last month’s number one PS5 game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, dropped to fourth in North America and sixth in Europe.
A couple of new releases appeared in the PS5 download chart to replace the missing entries. F1 2021 debuted at number two in Europe and number seven in North America. Meanwhile, Tribes of Midgard appeared at number seven in Europe and number six in North America. F1 2021 was the only new game to appear in the PS4 chart, debuting at number three in Europe only. The PS4 chart was also topped by FIFA 21 in Europe while Grand Theft Auto V continued its dominance in North America.
Finally, following an enormously successful beta, Splitgate stormed to the top spot in the combined free-to-play chart for PS5 and PS4. Here are July’s top 20 charts in Europe and US/Canada:
US/Canada (PS5)
- FIFA 21
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Tribes of Midgard
- F1 2021
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- Demon’s Souls
- MLB The Show 21
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Metro Exodus
- Dead by Daylight
- HITMAN 3
- Chivalry 2
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Marvel’s Avengers
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
Europe (PS5)
- FIFA 21
- F1 2021
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Metro Exodus
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Tribes of Midgard
- It Takes Two
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- Demon’s Souls
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- HITMAN 3
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Returnal
- Chivalry 2
- Dead by Daylight
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
US/Canada (PS4)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Crew 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- UFC 4
- FIFA 21
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- MLB The Show 21
- Dead by Daylight
- THE FOREST
- Need for Speed Heat
- Rust Console Edition
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mortal Kombat 11
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Europe (PS4)
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- F1 2021
- Minecraft
- The Crew 2
- NBA 2K21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Forest
- Far Cry 5
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- JUMP FORCE
- Need for Speed Heat
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
US/Canada (Free-to-Play PS5/PS4)
- Splitgate
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Rocket League
- Apex Legends
- Rec Room
- Brawlhalla
- Destiny 2
- Rogue Company
Europe (Free-to-Play PS5/PS4)
- Splitgate
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Brawlhalla
- Apex Legends
- Rec Room
- Destiny 2
- Vigor
[Source: PlayStation Blog]