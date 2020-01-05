Lost Soul Aside, a game that was initially being developed by one Yang Bing, might see the light of day before this year is over. In an interview with Chinese media (translation via Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad), Bing stated that his goal for 2020 is to release the game before year’s end. He also hopes to “extend Lost Soul Aside IP beyond games.”

Lost Soul Aside has had an interesting journey. Inspired by a trailer for Final Fantasy XV, Bing set out to make a game all by himself but little did he know that a clip of his demo would go viral and he’d land a deal with Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Lost Soul Aside was picked up as part of Sony’s China Hero Project, and is in full development with a team at UltiZero Games. Back in 2016, Bing stated that the game will be a timed PlayStation 4-exclusive but now that it’s part of Sony China Hero Project, it’s unclear if the “timed” portion still applies.

An official overview is as follows:

The war ended ten years ago, the unknown monsters then appeared, Kazer accidently got combined with an ancient race Arena, Then they got on the journey to seek for the mysterious crystals with their own purposes.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.