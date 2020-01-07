The new year may be here, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look back on 2019’s highlights. December 2019’s most downloaded PS4 games feature a healthy mix of new and old. For the third month in a row (and every month since its launch), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare took the top spot. Coinciding with its Netflix series debut, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition skyrocketed to the top of the charts as the seventh most downloaded PS4 game of the month.

Grand Theft Auto V continues to be an anomaly, outperforming nearly every other entry as December’s second most downloaded game. The satirical open-world action game is one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 115 million copies sold. It constantly ranks within each month’s top 10 list in terms of sales and downloads since its debut in 2013. (Editor’s Note: I believe there has only been one month in its entire existence that it did not chart.)

Here are December 2019’s ten most downloaded PS4 games:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NBA 2K20 Star Wars Battlefront II Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Madden NFL 20 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man

The month’s most downloaded PSVR games are comprised of the usual suspects, with Beat Saber continuing to reign as the most downloaded game. Here are December 2019’s most downloaded PSVR titles:

Beat Saber Superhot VR Job Simulator The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Arizona Sunshine Batman: Arkham VR Creed: Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission Blood & Truth Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Outside of the PlayStation ecosystem, The Witcher 3 also had over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam—the most it’s ever had on that platform, over four years after its initial release. The Netflix series has certainly done the series a huge favor. Even some of the books (of which the show is derived from) reemerged on The New York Times best-seller list, over two decades after their initial debut.

