Days after UK’s largest video game retailer announced that it’s considering shutting down up to 40 stores across the country, GameStop subsidiary EB Games announced that it’s closing down 19 “unprofitable” stores across Australia.
EB Games employees tipped off Kotaku earlier this week, revealing that they’ll be out of a job by the end of January. When the website reached out to the company, it released the following statement:
Like all businesses, we are constantly evaluating our property portfolio to ensure that our stores mix is in-line with the ever changing retail landscape. After careful consideration we will be closing 19 unprofitable stores at the end of January. Where possible, staff were offered the opportunity to work in surrounding stores.
In exciting news, 2020 will see EB Games continue to open more large format stores that combine the power of both the EB Games and Zing Pop Culture. These hybrid stores, combined with our strong omni-channel offering, 6 million loyalty members and 300+ locations across Australia, will see EB Games continue to be one of Australia’s largest specialty retailers.
While the statement ends on an optimistic note, video game retail is visibly struggling in multiple regions. EB Games’ parent company GameStop has been in a rough spot for several years now, and has seen its operations within and outside the United States shrink considerably over the years. UK retailer GAME has a similar story.
For our readers based in Australia, here’s a list of stores that are set to close:
Birkenhead Point EB Games NSW 2047
Blacktown EB Games NSW 2148
Bribie Island EB Games QLD 4507
Brickworks Marketplace EB Games SA 5031
City Cross EB Games SA 5000
Cleveland EB Games QLD 4163
Dandenong EB Games VIC 3175
Dianella EB Games WA 6059
Hallet Cove EB Games SA 5158
Hamilton EB Games VIC 3300
Harbourtown Adelaide EB Games SA 5950
Inala EB Games QLD 4077
Inverell EB Games NSW 236
Kalamunda EB Games WA 6076
Lutwyche EB Games QLD 4030
Majura Park EB Games ACT 2609
Rockdale EB Games NSW 2216
Underwood EB Games QLD 4119
Winston Hills EB Games NSW 2153
According to Kotaku, all the aforementioned stores will be running a closing down sale, and will offer discounts of up to 60 percent.
[Source: Kotaku]