2019 was a big year for Detroit: Become Human developer, Quantic Dream. The studio received a sizable investment from NetEase, allowing the France-based developer to release its titles on multiple platforms. In addition, the investment means Quantic Dream can begin exploring self-publising options. Apparently, 2020 could result in more exciting times for the developer. As such, fans should be on the look out for “a lot of surprises” this year.

Quantic Dream co-founder David Cage briefly hinted at the what’s to come in a recent Twitter post. Doubling as a late new year celebration, Cage’s tweet promises the year ahead will be “even more exciting.” See his post below:

Ok, I’m late… but I wanted to say

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

I wish you the best for 2020.

2019 has been an amazing year for the studio.

2020 should be even more exciting! We have a lot of surprises to come for our fans, so stay tuned!

And in 2020 more than ever: be deviant! pic.twitter.com/M7OS4SvvJq — David Cage (@David__Cage) January 14, 2020

Cage notably referenced Detroit: Become Human in the tweet’s final line, telling his followers to “be deviant.” Though it would seem a clever hint at potential Detroit-related news, fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up. Apart from Heavy Rain’s unfinished DLC, Quantic Dream has hardly shown interest in post-launch content for any of its games. Were this to change with, Detroit, however, it would certainly represent quite the surprise.

The studio has yet to reveal what it’s working on next, but co-founder Guillaume de Fondaumière previously teased that the team is interested in exploring different genres. Could more information on this front roll out sometime this year? It doesn’t seem beyond the realm of possibility.

Detroit: Become Human is available to purchase now on the PS4 and PC via Epic Games Store.

[Source: David Cage on Twitter]