Subnautica, the survival title from Unknown Worlds Entertainment, recently reached an incredible sales milestone across all platforms. Since its early 2018 launch, Subnautica has amassed over 5 million units sold on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

The studio’s founder, Charlie Cleveland, noted as much in the comment section on a GamesIndustry.biz article. When the publication followed up with the Unknown Worlds founder, Cleveland clarified that the total number of copies sold now sits at 5.23 million units. This doesn’t take into consideration the 4.5 million Subnautica downloads during Epic Games Store’s free promotion in March of last year. However, with this figure in mind, Subnautica’s total number of players is hovering around the 10 million mark, an incredibly impressive feat.

Following an early access stint that lasted several years, Subnautica received a full release on Steam in January 2018. It eventually made its way to the Epic Games Store, as well. In December 2018, the underwater survival experience launched on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. At present, Subnautica’s sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero is available in early access on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Discord. There’s currently no word on when a full release for the follow-up will go live.

Subnautica sets players free in an underwater, open-world environment on the alien planet 4546B. The game launched to critical acclaim across all platforms. Our review, which awarded the oceanic adventure a 9 out of 10, particularly applauded Subnautica’s vast open-world and crafting mechanics. Unknown Worlds also brilliantly captured the sense of tension one would feel when diving into the depths of an ocean.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]