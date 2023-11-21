Unknown Worlds’ Next Subnautica Sequel Targeted for Early 2025

Fans of Unknown Worlds Entertainment’s beautiful and occasionally terrifying Subnautica series may soon be able to take to the depths once more, as it appears that a new entry in the franchise is currently in development. While rumors of another Subnautica sequel have been swirling for years, a new financial report from Korean publisher Krafton suggests that players may be able to get their hands on the series’ next entry by early 2025.

A new report reveals that ‘The Next Subnautica’ is currently slated for a release in the first half of 2025

As originally reported by RockPaperShotgun, Subnautica publisher Krafton is seemingly planning a 2025 release for the third entry in the deep-sea survival series. The low-key reveal by Krafton, which also publishes the trailblazing Battle Royale title PUBG: Battlegrounds, came as part of the company’s latest financial report. A game simply titled “The Next Subnautica” is listed as one of the publisher’s major pipeline titles, with icons indicating that the game is slated for release on both consoles and PC. According to the report, the franchise’s third entry is currently planned to launch in the first half of 2025 alongside an action-adventure sandbox title called Project Gold Rush.

While Krafton’s report indicates that another Subnautica sequel is in the works, no details were provided about what players should expect from the third entry in the series. Offering players a unique spin on traditional survival games, the original Subnautica quickly became popular with players when it launched in early access on PC in 2014. As the game’s popularity continued to grow, console ports weren’t far behind, with Subnautica launching on the PlayStation 4 in 2018, followed by a PS5 release in May 2021. The series’ snowy second entry, Subnautica: Below Zero, also made its way to PS4 and PS5 in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Whether the franchise’s third outing follows the lead of the well-received Subnautica: Below Zero and takes players to another part of planet 4546B or does something entirely new, there’s plenty of room to expand on the series’ winning formula. And while it’s still unclear at this point what developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment has planned for the next Subnautica game, given the series’ past successes, it’s certain to make a splash with gamers whenever it arrives.