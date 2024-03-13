Deceit 2: Murder Mystery Multiplayer Game Heading to PS5 Next Month

Developer World Makers has revealed its social deduction horror game Deceit 2 will head to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next month. There’s no word on previously announced PS4 and Xbox One versions however.

In addition, the game has been made free-to-play on PC, having launched as a paid game back in September. World Makers CEO James Thompson said in a press release, “It wasn’t an easy decision moving to a free-to-play model, but we think it’s the right call to reduce the barrier to entry and make sure more people can enjoy Deceit II.”

Deceit 2 overview

Deceit 2 will be released on PS5 on April 3, 2024.

Deceit II is a matchmade social deduction horror game where two among you have been Infected. While the Infected do the bidding of the malevolent Game Master, the Innocent must work together to escape the Ritual and deduce who is plotting against them. Suspect someone? Rally your team to initiate the Banishing Ritual. To make things even more chaotic, you can now also play as a third team, the Cursed, who are solely out for themselves. When it’s time to Banish someone, choose wisely; a false accusation can sow seeds of doubt and turn allies into enemies. Your choices shape the game, making every match a unique battle of wits. Can you outplay the Game Master and escape the Ritual, or will you become another piece in his twisted game?

The downloadable content “Werewolf” includes the Wyrtorn Terror, a werewolf, and the first Terror to be added since the game’s initial launch. It will also include The Chemist role, a neutral Curse that must poison all other members of the group to win the Ritual. A new map, Project Wurgen, will also be available, set in a corrupt facility that bore witness to many inhumane experiments on animals which led to the creation of the Wyrtorn. This new location will be available for free to all players, so you can party up with anyone no matter if they own the expansion or not.

The new free-to-play era of Deceit II also introduces Seasons, events that will bring many new unlockables to reward playtime. The Pre-Season is now live in the game, and Season One, titled “Humble Beginnings,” kicks off on April 3 and adds skins, loading screens, and more. The first batch of rewards lands on the event kick-off, with the rest coming shortly thereafter. You should also keep an eye out for an Easter-themed event—coming soon! New seasons are scheduled every two months, and will always feature new reasons to come back to the terror!

Key Features