Poker-Inspired Roguelike Balatro Sells 1 Million Copies

The poker-themed roguelike deck-builder Balatro debuted last month and has proven to be a hit. The indie game, which cracked a quarter million units sold in its first 3 days, sold 1 million copies as of Monday.

Indie roguelike deck-builder Balatro sells 1 million copies

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support and enthusiasm from players worldwide,” said Harvey Elliott, CEO of Balatro publisher Playstack. “The game’s success is a testament to the quality and creativity that the indie sector can deliver, proving that even in uncertain times, innovative games can thrive. We extend our deepest thanks to every player who has joined us on this adventure.”

Playstack’s previous titles include indie games like The Case of the Golden Idol and The Entropy Centre. However, Balatro has been Playstack’s fastest-selling game to date.

Balatro’s solo developer LocalThunk also had some words to say about the games success. I’m so grateful to all the players and people that have made this happen,” he said. “I still can’t grasp the response to this game, and I am overjoyed that so many people have been able to have fun with my silly creation. I’m so fortunate that I can continue working on my passion as a career. Thank you!”

LocalThunk isn’t done with Balatro either. Playstack says the Canadian solo dev will continue to improve the game’s core experience and accessibility. The publisher also teased that the post-launch content will feature “more secrets” for players to discover.

Balatro is available on PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and iOS. Combining poker with roguelike deck-building, it sees players augment their hands with rule-bending Jokers and Tarot cards. It quickly proved to be a critical darling, with the PS5 version averaging 91/100.