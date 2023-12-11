God of War Ragnarok Sales Cross Yet Another Milestone

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that God of War Ragnarok sales crossed another milestone in November. As of November 19, the Santa Monica Studio title has sold through more than 15 million copies worldwide across the PS5 and PS4.

Impressive God of War Ragnarok sales prompts free DLC as “gift” to fans

God of War Ragnarok sales update was tucked into a PlayStation Blog post announcing the free Valhalla DLC that was revealed during The Game Awards 2023. After months of reports, Santa Monica Studio confirmed that it was indeed working on DLC “to show our appreciation for the incredible support and love you’ve given the game.”

“On behalf of everyone at Santa Monica Studio, we want to wish everyone a happy holiday and extend our heartfelt gratefulness for the incredible support you’ve shown us over the past year,” the studio wrote. “We truly are fans of our fans, and we hope you enjoy God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla when it comes out.”

The Valhalla DLC will release tomorrow, December 12, and will serve as an epilogue to Ragnarok. It’ll be a roguelike mode of sorts, pushing players to defeat a variety of enemies as Kratos, with each attempt bringing new challenges.