Capcom has released a post-launch content roadmap for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, revealing that the expansion’s console and PC versions will begin syncing in late April, 2020.

From February to March, Iceborne‘s console versions will get limited-time event quests, following which a major title update will add two additional variant monsters. In late April, both console and PC players will get new Arch-Tempered and Master Rank versions of existing monsters.

Capcom teased the return of a “fan-favorite” monster in May, followed by more synced updates and additional monsters in June and beyond. Details will be announced in due course.

For now, players across all platforms can celebrate Monster Hunter World‘s second anniversary starting Thursday, January 23rd. Details are as follows:

From January 23 (PST) through February 13, players can celebrate the game’s second anniversary in either the cosmic Grand Appreciation Fest for Iceborne players, or the returning Appreciation Fest in the Astera Gathering Hub available for all players. Late February also marks the PC arrival of the limited time Holiday Joy Fest, providing a chance to get new layered armor, handler outfit, Poogie clothing and more.

We’ll continue to update our readers as we receive more information about upcoming content. Having surpassed four million units in sales, Iceborne has a lot in store for players.

For more on Monster Hunter World, check out our previous coverage.

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.