The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion continues to reach new heights, having surpassed four million units in digital sales and physical shipments. This impressive milestone is thanks in large part to the DLC’s recent launch on PC. Iceborne’s continued success is not the only cause for celebration, either. Shipments and digital sales of the base game are also elevating the title further. Monster Hunter World has officially moved 15 million units worldwide.

Capcom shared the celebratory news in a press release, noting that the 15 million units for Monster Hunter World serve as the official count as of January 2nd. These numbers, according to the publisher itself, further establish the action RPG as the highest selling title in Capcom history.

Of course, the series overall has received quite the sales boost, too. In the same press release, Capcom revealed that sales of Monster Hunter as a whole now exceed a whopping 61 million units worldwide as of January 15th. This is nothing short of impressive, especially for a once niche fantasy-driven action RPG.

Monster Hunter World originally hit the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One early in 2018, immediately taking the world by storm. Before long, the title eclipsed sales expectations, which led to even more meteoric success following the PC release in August 2018. The staggered launch and subsequent success of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is seeing history repeat itself. The acclaimed Iceborne expansion landed on PS4 and Xbox One back in September of last year, but just hit PC this past week. Evidently, sales are already booming.

[Source: Capcom via Gematsu]