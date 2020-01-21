The Captain Tsubasa series of arcade football, or soccer, titles will soon return West for consoles and PC. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is slated to release worldwide on an unspecified date this year for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Check the game’s announcement trailer below for a look at the manga-inspired experience:

According to publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, it’s been 10 years since Captain Tsubasa’s last console release. Like previous entries in the franchise, Rise of New Champions adopts the original manga’s flair, while also providing players with gorgeous anime-style graphics.

The appeal of Captain Tsubasa does not solely rely on the beautiful art powering it. Gameplay reigns supreme as well, courtesy of the “arcade football action.” Still, Football/soccer fans should not anticipate action on the pitch to align with what’s typical of a FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer experience. Developer Tamsoft is instead crafting something a little more arcade-centric. For instance, as evidenced in the trailer above, players will navigate the pitch at high speeds.

The exhilarating experience should feel manageable, however. A rundown of key features on Bandai Namco’s EU site teases the use of “simple controls.” Players will naturally have to judge Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions’ supposed simplicity for themselves.

A manga series created by Yōichi Takahashi in 1981, Captain Tsubasa received its first video game adaptation in 1988 for the NES. Well over a dozen games based on the franchise’s source material have been produced since then. The series debuted on PlayStation with the 1995 release of Captain Tsubasa J: Get In The Tomorrow.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment via Gematsu]